“We can’t do things exactly like we did before,” the governor said during a Capitol press briefing on Thursday. “Having a big party right now during COVID puts everybody at risk. Let’s not ruin Halloween for our kids, by spreading the virus among people they love.”
Stack said if trick-or-treating is permitted in local communities, do it the safe way and consider the COVID-19 risk. His guidance includes:
--Place individually wrapped candy outside on the porch, driveway, or table.
--Maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet from anyone not within your household.
--Always wear a face covering. Halloween masks DO NOT count as a face covering.
--Clean hands before and after touching the wrapped candy.
--Trick-or-treat in family groups and don’t congregate in large groups.
--Trick-or-treat in your own neighborhood and do not travel to other neighborhoods.
--Use hand sanitizer often, especially after contacting frequently touched surfaces and before eating anything.
Things to avoid include:
--Traditional trick-or-treat where treats are handed to children that go door-to-door.
--Trunk-or-treat events where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots.
--Costume parties.
--Haunted houses where people may be crowded together and screaming.
--Hayrides or tractor rides.
--Fall festivals outside your community if you live in an area with community spread of COVID-19.
--Any event with large crowds.
Stack noted, “We are not out of the woods yet, and when the governor announces these incredibly high number of cases that are going up week over week, let me just caution you, if this comes back to bite us, it can bite really hard and can bite really quick. If we work together, we can find a way to get through this until we get vaccines and are in a better place next year.”
Read more about Halloween guidance, see updated key numbers, actions and other information from the Beshear administration on the response to the pandemic at kycovid19.ky.gov.
There were 910 new cases of the coronavirus reported in Kentucky on Thursday, 146 of which involved children 18 and younger. This brings the pandemic total to 69,728, since the first case in the state was reported on March 6.
There were also 17 deaths, which Beshear says he believes is the fifth-highest single day number in the state, making it 1,191 lost to the coronavirus.
The new deaths include a 63-year-old woman from Boyd County; a 72-year-old woman from Calloway County; two women, ages 29 and 67, from Clark County; an 84-year-old woman and two men, ages 71 and 76, from Jefferson County; a 92-year-old woman from Lewis County; a 94-year-old woman and a 88-year-old man from Mercer County; three women, ages 82, 93 and 95 from Scott County; and two women, ages 84 and 90, and two men, ages 76 and 85, from Warren County.
He stated the 29-year-old woman from Clark County is the first person in their 20s to die from COVID-19. Although she had significant underlying health issues, she was not in any kind of care setting.
“That’s pretty sad when 17 is just the fifth-highest day,” said Beshear. “By the end of the week we will probably hit 1,200. When we have a lot of cases, sadly a lot of death follows. There are 17 families who have been struggling before today, but today, let’s light our homes up green for them.”
A total of 524 Kentuckians are hospitalized, with 129 in the ICU. After declining all week, the state’s positivity rate has risen to 4.11 percent, up from 4.07 percent on Wednesday, indicating a large number of tests being performed. There have now been 1,483,960 tests, and at least 11,970 Kentuckians have recovered from the coronavirus.
Thursday was Gov. Beshear’s last scheduled press briefing for the week. While the next one is set for Monday, he will be releasing the latest COVID-19 numbers daily through the weekend.
