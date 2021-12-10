FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order on Thursday, declaring a state of emergency due to the nursing shortage in Kentucky, while in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“Even before the pandemic hit, nursing shortages were a problem,” Beshear said. “Now, the commonwealth and the nation are experiencing a dire shortage. This threatens not only the health of patients, but the entire healthcare delivery system.”
He said Kentucky is currently 12-20% short of the number of the needed nurses. “Looking ahead, our state is projected to need more than 16,000 additional nurses by 2024.”
Some of the provisions include:
--Requiring the Kentucky Board of Nursing to approve requests for enrollment increases for schools that show sufficient resources to handle more students.
--Nursing schools will be required to report vacant student seats to the Board of Nursing every month, which will be posted on the Board’s website to let people know there are open spots.
--Any school at full capacity that receives a qualified applicant will be required to refer them to a school that has vacancies.
--Any school that cannot meet its current allowed capacity due to a faculty shortage, will provide a list to the Board of Nursing, the Governor’s office, and the Council of Postsecondary Education, to ensure they find enough to put the school at full capacity.
--Existing schools that wish to open new campuses can do so more quickly, as long as they have sufficient resources. A new campus will be considered an enrollment increase to an existing program.
--Nurses licensed in other states can come to Kentucky and practice during this emergency, which is something Beshear says they are already doing.
--An advisory committee, consisting of those with experience in education, healthcare, and nursing; which will propose additional solutions to address Kentucky’s nursing shortage.
Beshear added nurses working during the pandemic will be included in his hero pay proposal. “You can also expect my next budget will have a loan forgiveness and/or scholarship program, for nurses who agree to stay in Kentucky for a certain period of time,” he said. “I will also address faculty loan forgiveness, to make sure we can have full enrollment at each of our schools.”
He was joined by Kelly Jenkins, executive director of the Kentucky Board of Nursing, who said her organization supports the action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.