BARBOURVILLE — One source of methamphetamine in Knox County has been identified thanks to a drug investigation led by the Barbourville Police Department.
BPD Chief Winston Tye announced Tuesday that on September 30, Sergeant Adam Townsley received information alleging that Randall Bays, 61, of Himyar, was planning on making a trip to obtain a large amount of methamphetamine.
The investigation began with surveillance for the vehicle Bays was driving. When authorities found the vehicle on US 25E, a traffic stop was performed by Officer Karl Middleton on the vehicle occupied by Bays and Stacie Goley, 40, of Gray.
K-9 Sergeant Eric Martin searched the vehicle and deployed his K-9 partner, Chaby. Chaby executed an air sniff on the vehicle and indicated a positive alert for narcotics.
During the search of the vehicle, according to Barbourville Police, nearly three pounds of crystal methamphetamine were found concealed in coffee cans.
Bays and Goley were both placed under arrest and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
Bays has been charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (2 or more grams of meth) as well as careless driving and failure to produce an insurance card. He is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond.
Goley has been charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 2 grams of meth) and tampering with physical evidence. She is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond.
Both are scheduled to appear in Knox District Court next Tuesday.
Officers who assisted and are continuing the investigation include Sgt. Townsley, Ofc. Middleton, Ofc. Tyler Fuson, Sgt. Martin and his K-9 partner Chaby.
