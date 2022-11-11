WHITLEY CITY — Kentucky State Police Post 11 is investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that killed a Barbourville man.
The incident occurred just after 9:30 p.m. on US 27 North near Strunk Ridge Road in McCreary County.
Upon arrival and through investigation, troopers determined that 30-year-old Patrick J. Parriman of Whitley City was northbound on US 27 in a 2006 Toyota Tundra when the truck struck a Crit H. Ford, 67, of Barbourville.
Ford, who was on foot, was pronounced dead at the scene by the McCreary County Coroner's Office. Parriman wasn't injured in the collision.
Trp. Corey Jones is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Kentucky State Police personnel, McCreary County Sheriff's Office, McCreary County Ambulance Service, McCreary County Coroner's Office, Whitley City Fire Department and Kentucky Highway Department.
