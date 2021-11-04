BAILEY SWITCH – A Barbourville man died Wednesday morning after a two-vehicle crash on KY 229 in Bailey Switch.
Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a call about the crash in Knox County at about 8:30 a.m.
Trooper Sammy Faris along with Detectives from Post 10 responded and began an investigation.
Initial investigation indicates 73-year-old Barton Smith of Barbourville was traveling north on Ky 229 when his 2010 silver Toyota Corolla dropped off the right side of the road. The vehicle then crossed the center line into the southbound lane striking a pick-up truck head on. The 2019 silver Chevrolet Colorado, driven by a 58-year-old Phillip Jones of London was unable to avoid the Toyota Corolla before being hit head on.
Jones was transported from the scene to Baptist Health in Corbin for minor injuries.
Smith was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Deputy Coroner in Knox County.
Both drivers had their seatbelts on at the time of the collision. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected into collision.
Collision is under investigation by Det. Rodney Sturgill. Also assisted at the scene were Knox County Sheriff’s Department, Knox County Deputy Coroner and Bailey Switch Fire Department.
