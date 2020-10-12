BARBOURVILLE – A Barbourville man died Saturday afternoon when the vehicle he was driving overturned after hitting an embankment.
Initial investigation indicates Jeffery Mills (43) of Barbourville was operating a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck south on Ky 1803.
According the Kentucky State Police report, it is believed that Mills lost control of the pickup truck and struck an embankment before it overturned onto its top.
Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a call at 4:05 p.m. Saturday about a single vehicle collision that occurred on KY 1803 in Barbourville.
Troopers from Post 10 responded and began an investigation.
Mills was pronounced dead at the scene by the Knox County Coroner.
Mills was the only person inside of the vehicle when the collision occurred.
KSP is continuing the investigation and alcohol is suspected into the collision. Also no seatbelt was in use at the time of the collision.
Collision is still under investigation by Tpr. Sammy Faris. Also assisted at the scene were KSP Tpr. Trosper, Knox Co Sheriff’s Dept, Bailey Switch Fire Dept and Knox County EMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.