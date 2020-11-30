KNOX COUNTY — A 30-year-old Barbourville man died Friday after the vehicle he was traveling in hit a cow and then traveled over an embankment.
The crash occurred around 4:20 a.m. on KY 225, south of Artemus.
The driver, Justin A. Bray, age 30, of Barbourville, stated he was traveling north on KY 225 when a large cow suddenly appeared in the roadway. After striking the cow, the vehicle continued over an embankment, according to a press release from the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
Bray received multiple injuries.
A passenger in the vehicle, Jeffery E. Sears also received multiple injuries.
Bray and Sears were transported to Saint Joseph Hospital in London by Knox County EMS.
Sears was later air lifted to UK Medical Center in Lexington were he died as a result of his injuries.
