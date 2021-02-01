KNOX COUNTY — A second man was arrested Sunday for a burglary that occurred on January 18.
George Allen, 32, of Barbourville was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking or disposition over $500.
Allen was also wanted on a Knox County bench warrant for first-degree possession of controlled substance. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
The incident occurred at approximately 5 a.m. Jan. 18. Knox County Deputy Bobby Jones responded to a complaint of a burglary in progress at a residence on KY 229 near the Laurel County line.
When Deputy Jones arrived at the residence, he observed a pick-up truck with an attached utility trailer parked in the driveway. The truck and the trailer were loaded with furniture items that had been removed from the residence. Deputy Jones also observed a man inside the truck.
After conducting an investigation, Deputy Jones arrested John David Hudson, age 53, of Green Road, Kentucky charging him with second-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking or disposition over $500.
Allen reportedly was inside the residence and fled on foot when Deputy Jones arrived.
