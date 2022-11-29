BARBOURVILLE — A local man has been charged in connection to a Knox County teen who briefly went missing last week.
Cody M. Gregory, 20, of Barbourville, is facing charges of first-degree rape, custodial interference, and first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (illegal sex act under the age of 16).
The charges stem from an investigation which began with a 14-year-old juvenile who had left her home the night of November 21. She was reported to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office as missing the following morning.
By 9:10 p.m. last Tuesday night, the teen had been found through surveillance video from Speedy Mart in Corbin from approximately 12:30 a.m. that morning.
In that video, the juvenile was seen in the company of an adult male who was located and later determined not to be involved with the teen’s disappearance.
However, Knox Deputy Sam Mullins’ investigation led to the girl being located as well as Gregory being arrested and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
Gregory was arraigned in Knox District Court on Monday and has been released on a partially secured $100,000 bond.
