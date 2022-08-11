BARBOURVILLE — City council members in Barbourville are making changes in order to offer employment opportunities for young adults.
First on last Thursday’s agenda was the city’s alcohol ordinance. Mayor David Thompson read the ordinance and moved to amend the city’s ordinance to allow those between the ages of 18 and 20 to serve and sell alcohol. This accommodation is only valid if there is at least one employee on the premises who is 21 years old or older.
One of the reasons for amending the alcohol ordinance is to give more opportunities to youth who may be living in Barbourville to attend Union College.
Prior to that vote, Thursday’s council meeting began with an emotional prayer for those affected by the officer-involved shooting on August 1, as well as for our neighboring counties and flood victims.
In other business, there was a discussion of the process to entertain bids for the demolition of the Dixon property. It was decided to wait until after the annual Daniel Boone Festival for demolition to begin.
Jason Lake from the Barbourville City Street Department reported that the department added five new camping sites and has been cleaning the playground equipment as well as working on the new splash pad at Thompson Park.
Lake also mentioned that Barbourville City School’s girls softball team should “hopefully have lights at their field by next year’s season”. This is something that has been over a year in the making.
Marcia Dixon of Barbourville Tourism announced that the Kentucky Department of Mental Health and Intellectual Disabilities, in collaboration with the Kentucky Partnership for Families and Children, awarded a $5,000 grant for outdoor exercise equipment. The new equipment will be placed at Thompson Park.
Dixon also expressed excitement that new businesses are opening in the city of Barbourville.
“El Gallo Treats, they serve ice cream, milkshakes and sweet treats. I tried them today, it was delicious,” Dixon said of one example.
El Gallo is located on the Court Square in Barbourville.
