Baptist Health Corbin announced the birth of the first baby born in the hospital in 2021. Meet Marcie, born on New Year's Day at 11:27 a.m. New parents Sierra and Michael were so excited to welcome their new 6 pound, 13 ounce baby girl into the world. Congratulations to the couple on the new addition to their family!
Baptist Health welcomes in first baby of 2021
- Photo and information submitted
