CORBIN — Hospitalist Christopher Troxell, DO, has been taking care of COVID-19 patients at Baptist Health Corbin since March. While he understands people are growing fatigued during this pandemic, he encourages the public to continue wearing masks and social distancing to stop the spread of the virus.
"From a clinician's perspective, I understand and appreciate the fatigue associated with social distancing ." Dr. Troxell said. "I cannot emphasis enough the importance to keep vigilant in the fight against this virus. I have witnessed firsthand the devastating effects this virus has had on many patients and their families. I encourage everyone to persevere during this difficult time as we all work together to keep our community safe.”
The hospital has separate units for COVID patients, depending on the level of care they need.
"We have designated areas including CCU and a progressive care unit carved out to manage COVID-19 patients,” Dr. Troxell said. “That’s where we treat our sicker patients, the ones who are requiring much more oxygen and the ones who are on a ventilator.”
Dr. Troxell said that many of our sicker COVID-19 patients in the hospital are elderly so we all need to be vigilant about protecting senior citizens from the virus.
“While out in the community doing daily activities, you may be unknowingly shedding the virus.
