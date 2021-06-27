CORBIN — Baptist Health Corbin’s COVID Vaccine Clinic will be relocating back to the hospital next week.
Friday, June 25 will be the last day the clinic will be held at The Corbin Center.
Beginning on Monday, June 28, the COVID Vaccine Clinic will be relocated to the hospital Out Patient Care Center.
The clinic will be open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only. Upon arrival to the hospital, you will need to report to the Out Patient Surgery Center to register and will be given directions to the Out Patient Care Center for your vaccine.
To schedule your appointment, visit scheduleyourvaccine.com or call 606.526.4990.
