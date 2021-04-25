CORBIN — The Dr. Tae-joon Seo Memorial Scholarship Program was created to honor a longtime Baptist Health Corbin (previously Baptist Regional Medical Center) physician who died in 2007. Through the generosity of Dr. Seo’s family members, his memory will live on through this endowment within the Baptist Healthcare Foundation.
The purpose of the Dr. Tae-joon Seo Memorial Scholarship Program is intended to support individuals who live in Southeastern Kentucky and are pursuing a career as a radiology technologist. The scholarship is open to students in their final year at high school who have been accepted to a technology school, and to students who are currently enrolled in a technology school. This year’s recipient was Courtney Gettler from Lancaster, Ky. Courtney is currently enrolled at Somerset Community College in the Radiography Program. Courtney plans to complete her associates degree in radiography and to then pursue her education in CT and MRI certifications. Her dream job would be to work as a CT or MRI technician at Shriners Hospital for Children in Lexington, Ky. She loves working with pediatric patients and since she was once a patient at Shriners, thinks this would be an amazing opportunity.
