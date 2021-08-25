CORBIN -- Baptist Health has announced general increases for all staff as well as raised its minimum starting hourly wage to $15 per hour for all full-time, part-time and temporary workers at its nine hospitals and medical group.
Kentucky’s largest healthcare system made the announcement following approval by its board of directors on Aug. 24. The increase will be reflected in paychecks starting Oct. 1.
The new minimum wage rate will be for all entry-level positions. Entry-level employees could be paid more than the minimum based on their years of experience in the job. The current federal and state minimum wage rate is now $7.25 an hour.
Hourly workers in pay ranges already above $15 an hour will see additional increases to maintain parity.
“This completes the path Baptist Health began before the pandemic to ensure all of our employees have the opportunity to earn a living wage,” said Angie Mannino, chief people & culture officer.
“Each employee plays a vital role in our ability to provide exceptional care to those in our communities,’” said Gerard Colman, Baptist Health CEO. “These pay increases also acknowledge and recognize the heavy burden placed on staff over the last 18 months due to the pandemic.”
“I am very happy to announce this new hourly wage to our staff and am excited for what it will mean to them and their families,” stated Anthony Powers, President, Baptist Health Corbin. “Every department in the hospital has worked so hard to fight against COVID-19, and I am so proud how our team has responded in the face of this pandemic. They truly deserve this increase.”
The wage increase will be in effect for all Baptist Health employees on the payroll as of Sept. 1, which is the start of the health system’s new fiscal year.
The move is a more than $51 million investment across the board.
Baptist Health is for hiring positions across all locations for clinical, non-clinical and executive roles. Visit our career site for more information at BaptistHealth.com/careers
