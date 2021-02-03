WILLIAMSBURG — A Williamsburg man was arrested for murder and other charges on Monday afternoon after a missing person investigation led to the discovery of a body.
John Meadows, 58, the boyfriend of Donna G. Lay was arrested Monday following an investigation by the Williamsburg Police Department. Lay was last seen on Jan. 7.
Police Chief Wayne Bird said through their investigation into Lay’s whereabouts, the department was able to learn that Lay received both Kentucky benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI).
Bird said there had been no activity on both Lay’s benefits or SSI cards in over a month. There was also no activity on her cellphone over the last month either.
“Usually when you have that in a missing person’s case, it’s not a good sign,” Bird said.
Williamsburg Police also interviewed Meadows twice while investigating the missing person’s report.
“His stories were very inconsistent. They were very suspicious,” noted Bird.
Bird said that over the weekend, his department was able to develop enough information to request a search warrant to search Lay’s apartment located on South 10th Street.
Williamsburg police arrived on scene 10 a.m. Monday, and began by using a chemical that showed the presence of blood.
“We could see signs of blood,” Bird confirmed. “After being in the apartment for a few minutes, we got a faint smell that was consistent with decomposition.”
While continuing to process the apartment, officers located an outdoor trash can wrapped in black plastic and duct tape located behind a closet door. Officers were then assisted by the department’s two cadaver K-9s. Bird said the dogs gave a positive indication of the presence of human decomposition.
“After the dogs alerted, we opened the garbage can and there was a human body inside,” Bird told the Times-Tribune.
On Tuesday, the remains found in the trash can were examined by a medical examiner. Bird said the examiner estimated the remains had been in the trash can for approximately three weeks, based on the decomposition of the body. He also confirmed that the medical examiner ruled the cause of death as a homicide caused by a single gunshot wound to the head.
The medical examiner was unable to confirm whether or not the body belonged to Lay, due to the lack of dental records. However, Bird said his department was able to locate the records on Tuesday, and added that they had been turned over to the medical examiner.
“So hopefully in the next day or two, the determination will be made,” he said.
Meadows was home when police began their investigation at Lay’s apartment Monday.
“Of course, at that point we didn’t have anything to charge him with,” Bird said on arriving at the scene. “He had some friends and relatives that lived in a nearby apartment. We asked him to stay there until we completed our search.”
Once the body was found, police arrested Meadows and charged him with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence. He was booked in the Whitley County Detention Center at 4:57 p.m. Monday.
Meadows is set to be arraigned via video on Thursday.
