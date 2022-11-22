BARBOURVILLE — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public regarding the whereabouts of a missing teen.
Bethany Cureton, 14, of Knox County was reported missing as of 9:30 a.m on Tuesday, November 22.
Cureton was last seen Monday night at approximately 10:30 p.m., wearing pajamas and getting ready for bed. It was later discovered that the juvenile had left her residence through a bedroom window.
Tips have indicated she may have been seen in Corbin around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at Speedy Mart.
Cureton is described as 5’3” tall, 121 pounds with a thin build. She has a light complexion, brown hair and blue eyes.
If you have seen her or have any tips on her whereabouts, please contact the Knox County Sheriff’s office at 606-546-3181.
Deputy Sam Mullins is in charge of the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.