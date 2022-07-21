LONDON — Authorities are seeking an unidentified man suspected of a possible kidnapping attempt Tuesday afternoon near the Holly Bay Campground.
According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, the London-Laurel County Communications Center received the report at approximately 3:52 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
The investigation has revealed that a 10-year-old female was walking on a trail when she was confronted by a male subject who grabbed her by the arms from behind and attempted to force her to go with him. The girl was able to break free and ran to safety at the guard station.
Multiple law enforcement units from several agencies responded to the area in an attempt to locate this individual who, according to the sheriff’s release, is described as a white male, 5’ 10” — 6’ 00” tall, with a slender build, dark hair, and tattoos on his legs. He was reportedly wearing an orange/red shirt and khaki cargo shorts and carrying a green back pack.
The man had not been located at press time.
The sheriff’s release stated that Detective Robert Reed and Deputy Travis Napier are leading the investigation.
Anyone with information should contact the London-Laurel Communications Center at 606-878-7000 or 911 or the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600.
