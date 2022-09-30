FRANKFORT — State Auditor Mike Harmon last week released the audit of the 2021 financial statement of former Whitley County Sheriff Todd Shelley.
Due to Shelley’s resignation, the report only covers January 1 through November 30 rather than the full calendar year. It includes only one finding — a routine one common among small departments throughout the commonwealth.
“The former Whitley County Sheriff’s Office did not have adequate segregation of duties,” the report states. “This is a repeat finding and was included in the prior year audit report as Finding 2020-001.… The former Whitley County Sheriff’s bookkeeper collected payments from customers, posted transactions to the receipts ledger, wrote checks, posted checks to the disbursements ledger, and prepared monthly and quarterly reports.”
State auditors maintain that a “lack of oversight could result in undetected misappropriation of assets and inaccurate financial reporting to external agencies such as the Department for Local Government (DLG).” They recommend “cross checking procedures” when limited budgets prohibit a true segregation of duties among multiple employees.
Shelley did not provide a response to be included in the latest audit report but had previously stated that a limited number of employees that prevents an adequate segregation of duties over most accounting functions of the office.
Through November 30, 2021, according to the audit, the sheriff’s office took in $1,655,731 and disbursed $1,442,773.
The sheriff’s responsibilities include collecting property taxes, providing law enforcement and performing services for the county fiscal court and courts of justice. The sheriff’s office is funded through statutory commissions and fees collected in conjunction with these duties.
The audit report can be found on the auditor’s website at auditor.ky.gov.
