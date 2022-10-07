BARBOURVILLE — The audit report of the Knox County Sheriff’s Department 2021 financial statement was released last week by Mike Harmon, Kentucky’s Auditor of Public Accounts.
In a statement from the auditor’s office, “State law requires the auditor to annually audit the accounts of each county sheriff.”
This is one of two audits that are required per year, by state law. One reports on the sheriff’s tax account and the other reports on the fee account, which is what is used to operate the office.
The report noted that, “The sheriff did not segregate accounting duties or document compensating controls.” This finding — common among smaller departments in the commonwealth — was also noted in the 2020-2021 audit.
"Due to a limited budget, the sheriff's office is restricted on the number of employees that can be hired," Sheriff Mike Smith wrote in response to the audit finding.
According to the audit report, the lack of oversight in the sheriff’s office could result in a misappropriation of assets and inaccurate financial reporting to external agencies.
State auditors stated in the report, “We recommend the sheriff separate the duties involved in receiving cash, posting to ledgers, and preparing reports. If this is not feasible due to a limited budget, cross checking procedures could be implemented and documented by the individual performing the procedure. For example, the sheriff could instruct a person independent of receipts posting and bank reconciliation to compare bank deposit ticket to daily checkouts and show evidence of this review by initialing the deposit ticket and the daily checkout.”
For the 2021 calendar year, according to the audit, the Knox County Sheriff's Office took in $1,488,661 in receipts and disbursed $1,247,540. A total of $127,526 in excess fees were presented to the Knox County Fiscal Court back in March.
You can find a full copy online at www.auditor.ky.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.