CORBIN — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron held an Operation Fight Fentanyl Forum Wednesday at the Corbin Center to learn more from those in Whitley County who encounter the drug problems in our society daily. This was the third forum in Cameron’s fight against the opioid epidemic.
The forum panel consisted of:
• Bryan Hubbard, Executive Director, KY Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission
• Daren Atkins, Kentucky State Coordinator, Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA)
• Ronnie Bowling, Commonwealth’s Attorney, 34th Judicial Circuit
• Sheree (Niki) Ledford, Whitley County EMS Major
• Kay Powers, representing families affected by fentanyl.
“Our goal is to meet with as many Kentuckians as possible across the Commonwealth, to hear how you have been impacted by this deadly drug and discuss possible solution to combat this crisis,” Cameron said.
Fentanyl can be undetectable to the naked eye and only 2 mg can cause a lethal overdose.
“Two milligrams of fentanyl wouldn’t even cover your fingernail,” Cameron shared.
Bowling shared some local knowledge about cases right here in the community of Corbin and the Tri-County area.
“There are cases within five miles from this community center where parents are overdosing on fentanyl and it is left out for their children to reach it,” Bowling said. “The problems here, the problem is real and it is up to us to fight drugs locally.”
Hubbard also shared a shocking reality for the fight against fentanyl.
“As fatigued and as tired as many of us are talking about the opioid epidemic, we are much closer to the beginning of this catastrophe than we are at the end,” Hubbard said. “We want to make sure that people know what the reality is, what we are up against and what we have to do together to make sure the next 25 years don’t end up like the past 25.”
Ledford knows the reality of the epidemic since she is fighting it on the front lines as Whitley County’s EMS Major who often responds to overdoses.
“We see overdoses everyday,” Ledford sadly shared.
With too many of those overdoses, mothers lose children, children lose parents and we lose neighbors, family and friends. Powers shared her story of how she lost two children due to substance use disorder and fentanyl overdoses, what she felt could have changed the outcomes for her children and what she learned about those who travel similar roads that her children were on. She shared their experiences in hopes the community could learn from it and help someone else before it is too late.
“Addiction is hard and anyone who tells you that they can just lay it down…Wrong,” Powers said. “It’s not going to happen that way. It has a hold. It is the devil. It will not let go of them.”
Cameron shared how important it is to be vulnerable and share personal stories. The community had the opportunity to address the attorney general with concerns and share their stories from experiences they have encountered with fentanyl and substance use disorder.
Community members from all walks of life shared stories. Some were in recovery and had long journeys to be where they are today; some fight daily in the battle of drug addiction as leaders in recovery centers and medical facilities. They all shared what resources and tools worked in their experiences as Gen. Cameron listened attentively and took notes.
A common opinion was that once the person struggling with substance use disorder is out of jail, there is not enough help with transportation and support to keep the individuals on the road to recovery.
“Jail has become a revolving door,” Powers said. “It’s like a smack on the hand. They know it when they go in. Amber (her daughter) would even say, ‘I am safe mom. I am in jail; I have a roof over my head; I have a pillow under my head; I have food to eat I am warm. I am not safe on the road.’”
She shared her son was in rehab when he passed away. They dropped him off at his sponsor’s house while they were at work and didn’t even know what was happening. He was dead the next day.
“Someone who was in rehab for nine months, doing good in rehab but his life outside of rehab was a battle. It’s rough,” Powers said. “I share this because I don’t want anyone else to have to live through this.”
Gen. Cameron said that we need to find better solutions to transition people when they get out of rehabs and jails.
Educating the community was also a topic of concern — starting with the schools and talking about the issues to erase the stigma with substance use disorder, Narcan and other treatments available who need it.
“There are so many people in this room that have a testimony to share today,” Cameron shared. “I am so thankful you were willing to do so. I draw a lot of encouragement from the comments I heard there and panelists that were willing to share up here. We can beat this. I think having the Lord a part of this conversation is really important. We as Kentuckians need this. you will will be the reason why we beat this.
After the panel was over Attorney General Cameron shared what he will be taking away from the Tri-County area in an interview with the Times-Tribune.
“The first thing is you hear a lot of heart-wrenching stories and just the challenges that exist within the communities and how people have been impacted by this regardless of race or any other demographic. Those heart-wrenching stories have an impact on you personally,” Cameron said.
The attorney general, who’s now a gubernatorial candidate, also had some encouraging words after he witnessed the community come together to share their stories.
“I was also inspired by the hope that I heard and the point of breaking down these silos and people are communicating with one another,” Cameron said. “I even found as people were talking and coming to the microphone, ideas were sparking and I hope people are going to be able to get together after this forum and come up with plans and practices that can help this Tri-County area and rid us of an addiction that has plagued our people for way too long.”
