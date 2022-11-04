CORBIN — The president of AT&T Kentucky will be the featured speaker at November’s Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce meeting on Tuesday.
Carlos E. Sanchez was named the president in April this year and he has been with AT&T for 19 years.
In his current role, he leads and executes the overall strategic direction of AT&T’s corporate initiatives across the commonwealth, as well as the company’s local and state government relations efforts. He works closely with community and business leaders, elected officials and others at AT&T to bring fiber and 5G wireless broadband services to consumers and businesses.
AT&T is sponsoring the luncheon and La Donna’s Catering will be providing the food.
The luncheon begins at 11:45 a.m. at the Corbin Center, 222 Corbin Center Dr.
Register for the luncheon by calling 606-528-6390.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.