WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County Grand Jury will consider the case of a Boyd County man accused of not complying with the state sex offender registry.
According to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Jonas Saunders conducted an investigation on July 22, in regard to a man who was a registered sex offender from Ashland. Following the investigation, it was determined he was registered as NON-COMPLIANT and was actively staying in Whitley County.
Jerry M. Fuston Jr., 52, of Ashland, was arrested and charged with failure to comply with sex offender registration (first offense).
Dep. Tim Baker assisted with the investigation.
Fuston was scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in Whitley District Court on Monday, at which time the case was moved on for grand jury consideration.
At press time, Fuston remained lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 bond.
