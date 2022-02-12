When Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers arrive on a tragic scene the first objective is to bring hope.
And that hope starts with prayer, said Chris Cropp, one of nine KYDR volunteers who drove 18 hours to sift through ashes of burned-out homes in Louisville, Colorado, a tiny neighborhood on the outskirts of Boulder.
“It’s really tough,” Cropp said. “Homeowners are working with us in both locations. We have two four-man teams. Even with the help of the homeowners, it’s going to be a long, slow process.”
Sifting through ashes and looking for anything that might be of a value is one of the jobs. The first one, however, is to pray with the homeowners and share with them that there is hope in Jesus beyond this tragedy.
“That’s what we come here for,” Cropp said. “We want to give them positive hope. People have been so nice. They can’t believe we would travel that far to help them. But this is what we do. We’ve shared some tracts and will be leaving some Bibles. We’re here to share His Word.”
Looking over the two neighborhoods where they have been assigned is difficult, Cropp said.
“We haven’t been here long yet and I don’t think we’ve found anything so far,” he said. “It wiped out this whole little neighborhood.”
Wildfires swept through parts of Colorado leaving ashes in its wake in early January. It has been devastating, Cropp said. Others who have come before the KYDR team have come across some personal items of homeowners.
“They found several gold coins and guns and they found two five-gallon jugs full of change from one house. But there’s not much left.”
And for those affected by the wildfire, that leaves little hope. Anything that can be recovered is precious to them if only for symbolic reasons.
But Cropp said they want to leave these homeowners with something even more precious – a relationship with Jesus. He said it’s hard to find the right words whether it’s a flood, a tornado or wildfire.
“When you start talking to them, He puts the words in your mouth that He wants them to hear,” Cropp said.
The KYDR volunteers are willing vessels who want to bring hope and healing to people they’ve never known and may never see again after leaving. He said everyone who participates will remember the looks on faces and the tears from homeowners who appreciate someone reaching out to help them.
And if hallelujah moments come, then all the better.
The KYDR team will be home Feb. 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.