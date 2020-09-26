LEXINGTON — Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) invites women across Central Appalachia to participate in a series of webinars on Women’s Health.
The second webinar in the series (held via Zoom) will be Tuesday, September 29 at 2 p.m. The webinar topic is “Get to Know Cervical Cancer.”
Speaker Holly Harbage Gallion, MD, has more than 30 years of experience in gynecologic oncology and a deep passion for cancer prevention and care. She currently practices at UK Markey Cancer Center in Lexington, Ky.
Dr. Gallion earned her medical degree from the University of Kentucky (UK) in Lexington, Ky. and also completed her residency training in obstetrics and gynecology and her fellowship in gynecologic oncology at UK. She is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology and in the subspecialty of gynecologic oncology.
As part of the team of cancer experts at Markey, Dr. Gallion provides treatment for women with a variety of cancers, including endometrial, ovarian, cervical and vulvar, and cares for patients with genetic predisposition to cancer. She also provides treatment for pelvic masses. She is highly skilled in performing laser surgery and complicated minimally invasive surgery.
Throughout her extensive career, Dr. Gallion has worked actively in clinical research. She has authored more than 130 refereed publications and 14 book chapters, editorials and reviews. She holds an appointment as a professor of gynecologic oncology in the UK College of Medicine.
Dr. Gallion will discusses the prevalence of cervical cancer in Appalachia, risk factors, how women can prevent cervical cancer and the importance of early detection.
Future topics for the ARH Webinar Series include: “Total Breast Health,” scheduled for October 13 and “Life After Diagnosis, A Women's Cancer Panel,” scheduled for October 27.
Participants who attend at least two of the four Women’s Health webinars will receive a Visa gift card by mail.
Women who would like to participate in this second webinar can register for the event at the following link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YAaa-df7R1KvAgpjU_Hc8A
