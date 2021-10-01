Flat Run Solar, LLC, which is developing the facility, is a limited liability company incorporated in Delaware with a principal place of business in Durham, North Carolina. The project is expected to sell power into the regional wholesale electricity market operated by PJM Interconnection, LLC, interconnecting to the grid via an existing East Kentucky Power Cooperative, Inc., transmission line.
The Siting Board, created in 2002 by the Kentucky General Assembly, reviews applications for the construction of electric generating facilities of 10MW or greater proposed by merchant generators. Merchant generators sell the electricity they produce in the wholesale market at rates not regulated by the Public Service Commission.
Flat Run Solar submitted its application, including the required Site Assessment Report, on April 2, 2021. As required by state law, the company conducted public outreach prior to filing its application, including a virtual public meeting on Sept. 17, 2020, and published notice of the proposed facility in the local newspaper. Flat Run Solar also notified landowners whose property borders the proposed facility. There were no intervention requests. The Siting Board conducted a formal evidentiary hearing on Sept. 8, 2021.
Flat Run Solar estimates around 200 full-time employees will be hired during the construction phase of the project, primarily craft workers and contractors. The operational phase of the project will require two to three employees. Based on the review of the evidence provided in the case, the Siting Board has determined the solar project will have a positive economic impact in the region.
The Siting Board consists of the three members of the PSC, the secretary of Kentucky Energy and Environmental Cabinet or a designee, the secretary of the Kentucky Economic Development Cabinet or a designee, and two local members appointed by the governor to serve for a specific case. The chairman of the PSC serves as chairman of the Siting Board. The local members in this case are Taylor County Judge/Executive Barry Smith and Blanche Minor, a Taylor County resident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.