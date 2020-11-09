FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) - While Kentucky saw less than 1,200 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, it was still enough the set a new weekly record by nearly 500, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.
Sunday had 1,177 new cases, the first time in several days that figure was below 2,000, although Sundays have quite often seen a drop in cases, because some labs do not report on the weekend. The total number of cases in Kentucky has now risen to 120,838, since the first case in the state was reported on March 6.
State public health officials say the top ten counties in terms of new cases were Jefferson with 223, Fayette 99, Pike 82, Kenton 60, Bell 46, Boone 42, Warren 41, McCracken 35, Bullitt 31 and Elliott 29.
The state also recorded the highest daily positivity rate in more than six months at 7.24%, up from Saturday’s 7.17% and considerably higher than Friday’s 6.77%.
“This virus is spreading in communities in every corner of the Commonwealth; and everyone, from our businesses and schools to individuals, must do their part to stop the spread and save lives,” said Gov. Beshear. “Without each of us doing our part, the rampant spread will continue to take more Kentuckians. Let’s come together as Team Kentucky to defeat this virus.”
The number of Kentuckians hospitalized on Sunday decreased by 27 from Saturday, and currently stands at 1,102. There were 279 in the ICU, a drop of ten from Saturday; with 148 on a ventilator, one less than Saturday.
Four more Kentuckians lost their lives to the coronavirus, bringing to 1,565 the number of COVID-19 related deaths. They were two 92-year-old men and a 77-year-old man from Hardin County; and a 76-year-old man from Marion County.
Because reporting is limited on Sundays, additional information, including the number of Kentuckians who have recovered from COVID-19 along with total tests, will be reported on Monday.
“With colder outdoor temperatures just around the corner, I encourage you to get outside and enjoy the great weather while it lasts,” said Dr. Steven Stack, State Public Health Commissioner. “Remember that the very basics of COVID are the more we have contact with each other, the more transmission we’re going to see. So please avoid social gatherings, maintain a social distance of at least six feet, wear a mask and wash your hands thoroughly. Now is not the time to let your guard down. We must maintain our vigilance.”
Gov. Beshear reminded community leaders, schools, businesses and residents in the state’s hardest hit areas to follow the Red Zone Reduction Recommendations. Thursday’s 80 red zone counties should follow the recommendations Monday, Nov. 9, through Sunday, Nov. 15. The map of those red zone counties from Thursday accompanies this story.
Taking a wider view of the pandemic, Johns Hopkins University reports there have been 50,262,472 cases of COVID-19 worldwide, along with 1,254,194 deaths. In the United States, there have been 9,937,709 confirmed cases and 237,484 deaths.
For more information on the latest coronavirus figures and guidance and the Beshear Administration’s response, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.
The governor’s next scheduled press briefing is Monday afternoon at 4, which will be done virtually.
