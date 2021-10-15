LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Baptist Convention leaders will celebrate victories won with a statewide gospel effort and launch a new initiative at the convention's annual meeting on Nov. 16 at Severns Valley Baptist Church in Elizabethtown.
While pandemic protocols limited the meeting to only messengers in 2020, that will not be the case this year with visitors being welcomed.
“Kentucky Baptists have experienced an incredible year of cooperative ministry and look forward to the year to come,” said Todd Gray, executive director-treasurer of KBC. ”At this year’s annual meeting, you will hear a celebration update on The Gospel to Every Home and Friends of Life KY as well as details on the new Calling Out the Called initiative. We look forward to seeing you in Elizabethtown.”
That sentiment was echoed by Jim Donnell, associate executive director for convention operations.
“We are looking forward to an exciting, Spirit-filled annual meeting this year,” Donnell said. "COVID cases in Kentucky are on the downward trend, so hopefully, Kentucky Baptists will feel safe in attending this year. Last year, we only admitted messengers due to safety concerns, but that is not the case this year. Both messengers and visitors are welcome and encouraged to attend and hear about all the wonderful ministry that the Lord is accomplishing through Kentucky Baptists.”
Currently, there are no opposed candidates in the election of officers. Announced candidates are Harold Best, pastor of Burlington Baptist Church, president; Norm Brock, pastor of First Baptist Church East Bernstadt, first vice president, and Bobby Sellers, associational mission strategist for the Little River Association, second vice president.
Gray will update the convention on past year's activities in his morning address. Jason Clark, pastor of First Baptist Mt. Washington, will deliver the convention sermon.
Four individual awards will be presented:
- Guardian of Life, for courageous protection of children;
- Distinguished Leadership Award, for outstanding support of the Cooperative Program;
- Women in Christian Leadership Award, for demonstrating faithfulness and excellence in answering and carrying out God’s calling to serve others in the name of Christ;
- Integrity Award, for accurate, fair and balanced coverage of faith issues in the media.
Also, 12 churches will be recognized for passing the $1 million mark in giving to the Cooperative Program. Two churches will be honored for passing the $3 million milestone, two for passing $4 million, one for reaching the $9 million level and one for $10 million in total giving.
To pre-register for the meeting and more information, go to www.kybaptist.org/ annual-meeting-2021/.
