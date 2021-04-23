“As the watchdog for Kentucky ratepayers, we pursued a settlement with LG&E and KU that saves Kentuckians more than $113 million in proposed utility rate increases and ensures the companies will not impose an additional rate increase before July 1, 2025,” said Attorney General Daniel Cameron. “The settlement also seeks to maximize the lifespan of three Kentucky coal-fired generating plants and their benefit to consumers. I appreciate all the parties coming to the table and working together to reach an agreement.”
In November 2020, LG&E and KU filed applications with the Public Service Commission seeking to raise rates by $331.3 million, an increase of 10.4% for KU customers, 11.83% for LG&E Electric customers, and 9.13% for LG&E Gas customers. LG&E and KU are the largest investor-owned utility companies in the state, and the proposed increases would have significantly raised rates for the more than one million Kentucky customers served by the companies.
The settlement saves Kentuckians $113.9 million, or 34% of the proposed rate increases. The companies settled for a reduced increase and agreed not to impose new rate increases before July 1, 2025. The terms of the settlement specify that the companies will apply an economic surcredit to the increases in the first year. In year two, the increases for residential customers will be 7.2 percent for KU and LG&E Electric customers and 6.4 percent for LG&E Gas customers.
According to Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton. KU also agreed to:
--No increase in the fixed customer charge, the amount customers pay regardless of how much energy they use.
--No additional increases to the base rate customers pay for four years. In the past decade, the Company has been asking the Kentucky Public Service Commission for rate increases every two years.
--An increase in the assistance KU provides to low income consumers.
“Our overall goal has been to keep the cost of living low in Lexington,” Gorton said. “That is especially important right now as we work our way out of a pandemic.”
The settlement must still be approved by the PSC.
