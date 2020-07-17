FRANKFORT, Ky. – Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Friday a Bath County Grand Jury indicted a former Bath County Deputy Sheriff for sexual crimes against a minor.
The charges include 14 counts of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Minor (Class C Felony); 14 counts of Possession of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor (Class D Felony); one count of Distribution of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor (Class D Felony); one count of Rape Third Degree (Class D Felony); and two counts of Sexual Abuse First Degree (Class D Felony).
The Bath County Grand Jury indicted Josh Eugene Preece, age 39, of Morehead. The investigation found that from November 2017 to October 2018, Preece requested and received sexually graphic images from minors online, and on November 5, 2018, he sexually assaulted a minor.
“My Office of Special Prosecutions is committed to working with state and federal law enforcement to charge and prosecute those who commit heinous crimes against children,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Our children deserve to be protected, and I’m grateful to our law enforcement partners and my Office of Special Prosecutions for their diligent work to seek justice for the victim.”
The Secret Service Electronic Crimes Task Force and the Kentucky State Police investigated the case. After the investigation, the Attorney General’s Office of Special Prosecutions was appointed to handle the case. Assistant Attorney General Rewa Zakharia will prosecute the case on behalf of the Commonwealth.
Preece was arrested on July 17, 2020, and a full cash bond is set at $100,000.
