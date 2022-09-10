TRI-COUNTY — Two more arrests have been made as a result of a multi-agency investigation into area thefts.
Shannon Ray Davidson, 30, of Barbourville, and Kody R. Davidson, 22, of Middletown, Ohio, were taken into custody August 31 by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office on multiple counts including first-degree criminal mischief, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more, theft by unlawful taking or disposition of at least $1,000 but less than $10,000 in value, third-degree burglary, and receiving stolen property of at least $1,000 but less than $10,000 in value.
Kody Davidson is facing an additional charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition - auto valued at least $10,000 but less than $1 million.
The Davidsons join Dave E. Smith, 39, of Flat Lick, and B.J. Hubbard, 31, also of Flat Lick, who were the first to be charged on August 30.
Authorities say a total of 14 burglary cases have been closed as a result of these four arrests.
“Smash and grab, that was their MO”, said Detective Robbie Hodge with the Corbin Police Department, said. “It was steal a vehicle, use it in a robbery and then ditch the vehicle.”
The investigation is still in progress with more arrests expected to be made. Agencies involved include Barbourville Police Department, Corbin Police Department, Williamsburg Police Department, Laurel County Sheriff's Office, London Police Department, and Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
