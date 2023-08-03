TRI-COUNTY — As the Perseid meteor show is underway this month, a few meteors might be expected to be seen. But Tuesday night amid the super “Sturgeon Moon” in the sky, all across the state of Kentucky, a sonic boom and a fireball of light was witnessed — bringing many to social media to share their strange experience.
Mark Joseph from Keavy was taking night watch at his job at Holly Bay on Tuesday night when he witnessed something unusual in the sky.
“I was looking out over the bay when I heard a boom. I was fortunate enough to be looking towards the horizon when I saw a ball of blue and red fire that had electricity pulsating around it,” Joseph said. “I watched it fly over the lake and disappear just as quickly as it appeared! I’ve seen several shooting stars in the almost seven years I’ve been there but that was definitely a first.”
Joseph wasn’t the only one to witness the anomaly. Hundreds of people from all over Kentucky and Virginia shared their view of the fireball from footage taken with their phones and some of it captured on security cameras.
“At first, I thought it was a satellite,” Joseph continued. “I heard the boom and thought it was an explosion and saw electricity and fire that burned red and blue. After seeing it go through the horizon, I was sure it was a falling star. It was loud enough it startled me. It was definitely an awesome experience though, I consider myself very fortunate.”
Spectators reported the strange sighting came with a rumble and shook houses as well as setting off car alarms.
Charity Blackburn from Barbourville was sitting in her home late Tuesday night when she heard a big boom.
“It shook the whole trailer,” Blackburn recalled.
So what was this strange anomaly witnessed from the southeastern part of the state into Virginia? Conspiracy theorists say the bright object might be a UFO; some thought it could have resulted from an earthquake but what does science say?
The Times-Tribune couldn’t get a message to the experts at NASA returned by press time but many broadcast meteorologists and professors of astronomy explained that the boom was likely a meteor entering the atmosphere that burned up before reaching the ground.
The loud boom witnesses experienced was likely the meteor exploding when it hit a certain point of the atmosphere.
Humans weren’t the only ones who realized something just wasn’t right with the noise.
Bonnie Sutton, a retired school teacher from the Keavy/Corbin area, said her small Yorkie, Bella, alerted her around 2:13 a.m Wednesday morning.
“A very loud noise went off, I woke up and Bella did too. She was scared for a minute and thought it was a loud thunderstorm; actually it was louder than one. I walked around the house and looked out of the windows. It was very dark,” Sutton said. “I thought maybe it was also a car wreck or something but there were no sirens or lights. However, it did alert Bella to be in watch dog mode.”
Sutton, among many others, want answers to what they experienced.
“Maybe we all will learn soon what the noise and light was in the sky, and maybe our animals will also let us know if something like that happens again,” Sutton said.
Likely, this strange boom and fireball was a meteor crossing the Earth’s atmosphere.
August 13 the Perseus Meteor shower is expected to peak from midnight to 6 a.m. with the possibility of seeing 50-100 meteors per hour. However, these meteors likely will not have such a big boom to it.
The newspaper will update you when we have a more scientific reasoning as to why Tuesday’s meteor was much louder and brighter than typical ones.
Any experts in astronomy may contact the reporter at cgibson@thetimestribune.com. Your answers may be featured in an upcoming article in the Times-Tribune.
