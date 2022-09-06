CORBIN — If you have ever wanted to join in on the fun at the annual Moonbow Eggfest, this is your last chance to experience this culinary festival.
Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen confirmed that this Eggfest will be the last one for the city. “If this is one of your favorite events,” she said, “be sure to come out and join in on last-ever Eggfest fun!”
The Moonbow Eggfest has been an annual event in Corbin for eight years. “Big Green Egg” enthusiasts come to Corbin and show off their culinary skills on the Komodo-style ceramic cooker. Chefs come from all over to showcase their talents, and people gather near and far to try different foods.
Added to the Eggfest this year will be an all-day DJ, Gary’s Sound Machine, as well as handcrafted wine sold by Chenault Vineyards from Richmond.
This year, 40 chefs from all over the country will be coming in to prepare and share some of their specialties — some of which include smoked meats, bread, baked goods, pizza, stir fry, casseroles, dips, roasted vegetables, and more — directly off the “The Big Green Egg.”
“Old Town Grill will be selling craft and domestic brew for those interested in purchasing an adult beverage separate from their taster ticket, as well as a variety of Pepsi products,” Monhollen shared.
Taster tickets are available in advance online at eventbrite.com, or they can be purchased the day of the event. There are several packages available to fit every family size ranging from $20 for a single ticket to $50 for a family of four. Tickets allow folks to sample a wide variety of food all day.
In addition to great food and beverages, the event will also feature the Cumberland Valley Cruise-In car show.
The Moonbow Eggfest is this Saturday, September 10, from 8 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the parking lot behind Sanders’ Park.
For more information and details about the event, visit www.moonboweggfest.com.
