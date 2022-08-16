CORBIN — The 70th annual NIBROC Festival was a huge success — filling the streets of downtown Corbin Wednesday through Saturday.
“The festival overall was just great,” Bruce Carpenter, Executive Director for the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, said. “We had great weather. The turnout was terrific as far as participation and all the events we had. The entertainment, I had lots of great comments and feedback on all of our entertainment. Everything overall just went great. I think it was one of the best NIBROCs we’ve had.”
The Chamber serves as lead organizer for the late summer festival, which kicked off last Wednesday with the annual carnival. Thursday saw the addition of several vendors along main street, a beer garden in Colonel Sanders Park, and three days of free concerts.
Competitions included tournaments for pickleball, volleyball, and ax throwing as well as the traditional 2-Miler race.
Thursday night’s highlights included the NIBROC Parade and live performances from Paint Creek and Gravel Switch.
“Downtown Corbin is beautiful,” said Gravel Switch lead vocalist Seth Wade, “and gets better every time we come back. One of our favorite places to play and visit. The crowd, as always, was so kind to us. It’s a special thing to see so many people having as much fun as we do.”
In fact, the crowd had a lot of fun that night, including one kid, Nicolai Greer, who ran up to the rail in front of the stage to show the band his guitar when everyone started to request “Freebird” and to ask if he could play with them. The band’s guitarist, Taylor Davis, offered Greer his guitar to play the opening chords of the song.
The festival continued Friday highlighted by The Fastest Kid in Town and the NIBROC 2-Mile Run.
One runner participating in the 2-Mile run, Samantha Hurst from Barbourville (running number 76), said, “I’ve done it for years. I don’t remember what year I started — probably high school.”
Hurst has never won one of these longer runs at the festival but she felt it was fun and that it brings the community together.
“I just like the atmosphere of it,” she said. “There’s just so many people and I know most of them. You’re among friends.”
Later that night after Rhythm City Groove finished performing, Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus came on the stage to introduce The Wildflowers, a Tom Petty tribute band.
On Saturday, the festival wrapped up with a car show sponsored by the Hugh Harris Masonic Lodge in the City Hall parking lot and the headlining concert with County Wide and The Frontmen.
“I love it (the festival),” Billie Bluewett said as she waited for The Frontmen to take the stage, adding that she tries to come every year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.