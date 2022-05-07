FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday more money will be going to help western Kentucky communities recover from the deadly tornado outbreak last December that claimed nearly 80 lives in the state.
Last week, he announced the first award of $8.5 million to Hopkins County, from the West Kentucky State Aide Funding for Emergency, or SAFE Fund, which was approved during the 2022 General Assembly.
“The SAFE Fund provides much needed financial assistance to eligible cities, counties, and non-profit utilities in western Kentucky, as they continue to remove debris and to rebuild,” Beshear said during a Capitol press conference. “Today I am happy to announce another round of $6.1 million in SAFE Fund awards to seven western Kentucky cities, counties and utilities, to help with the cost of rebuilding.”
Nearly $2.9 million is being awarded to the city of Mayfield, $2 million to Mayfield electric/Water Services, almost $812,000 to Marshall County Fiscal Court, $195,000 to Caldwell County Fiscal Court, $121,000 to the city of Dawson Springs, $44,000 to the city of Bowling Green, and $17,000 to Hickman County Fiscal Court.
“These are all based on applications for needs that fit inside the language that was passed by the General Assembly,” Beshear said. “We anticipate more awards for additional funding will be coming soon, for some of these same entities for non-FEMA eligible expenses, which will ease some of the financial strain these communities face. These storms were strong, but our people in western Kentucky are stronger.”
He added, “Possibly as early as next week, we will have another big announcement about rebuilding, and some more investment to ensure we can draw more jobs into these communities. To the folks of western Kentucky, we promised we weren’t going anywhere, and we are not. We know that major investments are needed to repair and rebuild, and we’re making them. We are grateful to the General Assembly for helping free up dollars for those.”
Under the SAFE Fund legislation, known as House Bill 5, a total of $155 million was appropriated by lawmakers this year, to aid schools, cities, counties and local utilities, as well as to purchase temporary housing units for victims of the tornado outbreak.
The Kentucky Division of Emergency Management continues to receive additional applications for SAFE funding, which they are carefully reviewing to ensure the funds are used to their maximum benefit. KYEM anticipates additional funding will be made available to some of these same entities soon.
