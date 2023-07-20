WILLIAMSBURG — In an unusually light return, the Whitley County Grand Jury has indicted five individuals for the month of July.
Darrell Ellison, 39, of Williamsburg, has been charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense, in connection to an April 12 incident involving the sale of methamphetamine to a confidential informant for the Williamsburg Police Department.
Harold Lynch, 57, of Williamsburg, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment in connection to an April 1 incident where he is accused of being under the influence of narcotics and pointing a Remington Arms rifle at two individuals as they were driving down Highway 25.
Ryan Wilson, 25, of Corbin, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense, for knowingly and unlawfully possessing methamphetamine on May 20.
Joshua Whitman, 35, Corbin, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident as well as two counts second-degree assault in connection to a March 24 collision that injured two individuals while Whitman is accused of being under the influence of intoxicants.
Karen Howington, 47, of Rockholds, has been charged with first-degree bail jumping in connection to a June 27 hearing for which she failed to appear after being requested to take a drug test.
Readers are reminded that an indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not a conviction or admission of guilt.
