The 4th Annual Corbin Rod Run, featuring hot rods, street rods, classic cars, trucks, and more will be rolling into The Corbin Arena this weekend, April 21-22. An extraordinary lineup of vintage and custom vehicles from all over the region and beyond will be on display for all to see inside The Corbin Arena and outside on the grounds.
The popular sub-show called the Kentucky Truck Invasion is back. New this year, this show within a show is now open to all trucks — all years, all models.
Back by popular demand, celebrity appearances by Mike Cockrell and Jerry Benson from the television show The Moonshiners. They will be available for photos and signing autographs on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Automotive and specialty vendors will be set up both inside The Corbin Arena and out on the grounds. A swap meet area is also provided for those hard-to-find parts. Special souvenir T-shirts will be available for both The Corbin Rod Run and the Kentucky Truck Invasion.
This year’s show hours for Friday have been extended for the after-work or “date night” crowd. The new hours are Friday: 10 am to 8 pm and Saturday: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. Admission is $10 for adults, and children 12 and under are admitted free with a paid adult. Spectator parking is free.
Spaces inside of The Corbin Arena are full, however, there are over 1,000 outside spaces for participants. Outside participant registration is $40 for both The Corbin Rod Run and Kentucky Truck Invasion. All registered participants receive two adult passes for both days of the event. Free trailer/hauler parking for all sizes.
The Corbin Rod Run is sponsored by O’Reilly Auto Parts, Nsane HotRodz, Big Daddy’s Auto Detail Supply, Flatwood Customs & Hot Rod Shop, and Farris Insurance Agency. Kentucky Truck Invasion is presented by Nsane HotRodz and sponsored by O’Reilly Auto Parts, National Parts Depot, and Big Daddy’s Auto Detail Supply.
These events are produced and promoted by Surfboard Promotion, which features automotive events in the southeastern part of the U.S.
For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/CorbinRodRun/, https://www.facebook.com/KentuckyTruckInvasion or phone (423) 608-4519.
