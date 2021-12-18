FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron and the Princeton Police Department jointly announced on Friday the arrest of four Michigan men for allegedly looting homes and cars in that storm-ravaged Caldwell County community.
On December 16, members of the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations were assisting the Princeton Police Department on Meadowbrook Drive with needs arising from the tornadoes and storms. The detectives noticed four male subjects and approached them for questioning. The questioning revealed the subjects had taken property from tornado-damaged vehicles and residences.
The detectives worked with the Princeton Police Department to arrest the men. Their names and the charges they face are as follows:
Mitchell E. Stanton and Jesse H. Stanton, both of Coldwater, Michigan, were arrested and charged with possession of burglary tools and receiving stolen property.
Sevon E. Gowen, of Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested and charged with possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property, possession of controlled substance first degree methamphetamine, and promoting contraband first degree.
Brandon L. Ransbottom, of Bronson, Michigan, was arrested and charged with possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property, possession of handgun by a convicted felon, and possession of marijuana.
Ransbottom and Gowen were being held at the Caldwell County Jail on $7,500 cash bond each. No information was available on Mitchell and Jesse Stanton.
Earlier on Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear stated, “Sadly, there does appear to be looting, and we cannot let that happen. To take advantage of somebody who has lost everything is beyond despicable, and if we catch you, we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law. Be a decent human being, don’t engage in those types of activities.”
These may be the first looting arrests stemming from the deadly tornado outbreak that took place last week in western and central Kentucky, claiming 77 lives and injuring 138 other people. One person remains missing in Hopkins County.
