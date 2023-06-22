WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County Grand Jury has indicted three McCreary County men accused in April of killing a man reported missing from that county since last fall.
Roscoe Lee Bryant, 48, of Pine Knot; Joe D. Bryant, 48, of Pine Knot; and Broderick A. Taylor, 25, of Pine Knot, are all facing charges of murder, tampering with physical evidence abuse of a corpse, and kidnapping-victim death stemming from the April 25 discovery of Roscoe L. Garland on a U.S. Forest Service road in Whitley County.
The 54-year-old Pine Knot man had been reported missing from neighboring McCreary County on October 14 of last year, though information from the indictments indicate his murder occurred on or about July 27.
Detective Matthew Parmley of Kentucky State Police Post 11 led the investigation, which has determined Garland was beaten and stabbed.
According to online court records, Det. Parmley received information which led not only to the discovery of Garland’s skeletal remains but to the belief that he had assaulted in McCreary County before being killed and buried in the woods just inside Whitley County.
With the discovery, Joe Bryant was arrested and lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.
Taylor had already been lodged in the Knox County Detention Center on unrelated charges, while Roscoe Bryant was in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
All three defendants now face a $500,000 cash bond.
An indictment is an accusation only and does not imply guilt or innocence. A person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
