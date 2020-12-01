WILLIAMSBURG – A 25-year-old Williamsburg man died in a crash on I-75 in Whitley County on Tuesday morning.
Around 7 a.m. the Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Division responded to the crash on I-75 northbound near the 14-mile marker.
Upon arrival and though investigation, officers learned that 40-year-old Boban Colic of Phoenix, Arizona was operating a 2013 blue Freightliner tractor trailer south on I-75 when he lost control, crossed the median, and struck a 2000 Ford F150 white in color operated by George E. Martin, 25, of Williamsburg.
Whitley County Coroner Andy Croley pronounced Martin dead on the scene, while Colic was not injured.
Slick roads and weather conditions are believed to be direct factor in the crash.
I-75 was shutdown for several hours for emergency crews to clean debris from the road. A hazardous materials clean up crew was also used to remove fuel that was lost from ruptured fuel tanks on the semi.
Assisting on scene: Kentucky State Police, Williamsburg Police, Williamsburg Fire Department, Whitley Co. Emergency Management, Whitley County Coroner Office, and Kentucky State Highway Department.
CVE officer Steven Douglas continues the investigation.
