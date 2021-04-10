During a ceremony at the state Capitol, with his family in attendance, Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Mary C. Noble swore in Commissioner Burnett, who had been holding the position in an interim capacity.
“I believe in Commissioner Burnett’s ability to lead KSP into the future,” said Gov. Beshear. “He is already working to increase recruitment and create a more diverse workforce, which is crucial to fulfilling our state’s law enforcement duties.”
Burnett pledged to continue working with communities across the state, to protect and serve Kentuckians with honor and dignity.
“Every day the men and women in our agency work tirelessly to provide public safety for Kentuckians, and they deserve nothing less than my absolute best as we continue to be one of the national leaders in law enforcement,” he said. “As your commissioner, I am committed to protecting the integrity of all investigations, interactions with the public and our state officials as we conduct law enforcement in the right way.”
As interim commissioner, Burnett expanded the recruitment department with the addition of one female trooper, one male trooper and the hiring of three new minority troopers. KSP also is collaborating with Dr. Aaron Thompson of the Kentucky Department of Education and Vikki Stone of the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet to further improve diversity recruitment efforts.
“My administration recognizes how important it is to address recruitment, retention and KSP’s personnel needs, which is why I signed House Bill 192, which includes $5.1 million toward our trooper salary schedule and $500,000 for recruitment efforts,” Beshear said. “Our law enforcement officers help the entire Commonwealth move forward to becoming the better Kentucky we all want for ourselves, family and future generations.”
During his quarter century with the KSP, Burnett has served in numerous assignments including post level uniformed and investigative operations, collision reconstructionist, field training officer, firearms instructor, post commander, operations east troop major, and administration division lieutenant colonel and executive director of the Office of Operations as Unit 1. On Nov. 4, 2020, he was promoted to colonel and acting commissioner.
Burnett, a native of Bell County, received his Bachelor of Science degree from Union College, where he also holds a teaching certification in secondary education. Since joining the KSP, he has received multiple awards including Post Trooper of the Year, the Citation for Bravery, the Commissioner’s Award and back-to-back Governor’s Awards for Impaired Driving Enforcement. He currently resides in Pineville with his wife and two sons.
