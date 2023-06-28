LOUISVILLE — Better Business Bureau serving Greater Kentucky and South Central Indiana is proud to announce the winners and finalists of the 2023 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics. The winners and finalists were honored at the BBB Torch Awards Ceremony on May 18 at The Olmsted in Louisville.
The Torch Awards for Ethics honors companies whose leaders demonstrate a high level of personal character and ensure that the organization’s practices meet the highest standards of ethics, and consequently generate trust.
BBB President and CEO Reanna Smith-Hamblin says, “The BBB Torch Awards for Ethics is one of the highest honors BBB bestows upon a company. It is designed to highlight outstanding ethical businesses. Honesty builds trust, a vital aspect in the success of a business.”
Following are the 2023 Torch Award Winners and Finalists:
• Very Small Business Category (1-10 employees)
Winner: ActionCOACH Bluegrass
Finalist: 502 Hemp Wellness Center
• Small Business Category (11-50 employees)
Winner: Christian Brothers Automotive
Finalist: Cornerstone Engineering
• Medium Business Category (51-175 employees)
Winner: Glaser’s Collision Centers
Finalist: Kentucky Eye Care
• Large Business Category (175+ employees)
Winner: Tom Drexler Plumbing, Air & Electric
Finalist: Christian Care Communities
• Small Non-Profit Category (under $1 million annually)
Winner: Hope Southern Indiana
• Large Non-Profit Category (over $1 million annually)
Winner: Pillar (Apple Patch Community)
Finalist: Harbor House of Louisville.
