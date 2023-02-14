LEXINGTON — The University of Kentucky Office of Undergraduate Research recently announced the 21 undergraduate winners of the 58th annual Oswald Research and Creativity awards.
Chad Risko, faculty director of the Office of Undergraduate Research, and Research Ambassadors were on hand to congratulate the winners and distribute the awards.
Established in 1964 by then-President John Oswald, the Oswald Research and Creativity Competition encourages undergraduate research and creative activities across all fields of study.
Categories include Biological Sciences, Design (architecture, landscape architecture and interior design), Fine Arts (film, music, photography, painting, and sculpture), Humanities (from creative and critical-research approaches), Physical and Engineering Sciences, and Social Sciences. All submissions are sent anonymously to faculty reviewers in related fields and are judged based on a rubric.
Awards in each category are: First Place $350, Second Place $200 and Honorable Mention, if applicable. Entries are judged on originality, clarity of expression, scholarly or artistic contribution, and the validity, scope and depth of the project or investigation. Organizers expressed special thanks to the judges for their support of undergraduate research.
In Biological Sciences, Kayli Bolton, a senior from Corbin, won second place for her work with “Assessing Glycogen Metabolism as a Therapeutic Target in Ewing’s Sarcoma.” Bolton is a Lewis Honors biology major. Her mentor is Matthew Gentry, Ph.D., molecular and cellular biochemistry, College of Medicine.
For more information, visit https://our.uky.edu/oswald-competition.
