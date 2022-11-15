FRANKFORT, Ky. — Williamsburg City School and Barbourville City School were recognized Monday morning as family friendly certified schools by the Prichard Committee in a ceremony in Frankfort.
They were two of the 32 certified schools this year, which was the first year for the recognition.
The ceremony was a kick off to Family Engagement Week being held throughout the state this week and Gov. Andy Beshear signed a proclamation announcing the observation of the Family Engagement Week during the celebration Monday at the Capitol.
Family Engagement Week is promoted by the Kentucky Collaborative for Families and Schools to celebrate family-school partnerships.
“I recognize our future is in our classrooms today,” Beshear said prior to signing the proclamation.
“We are all in this together for our kids,” he added.
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, who is an educator, also spoke during the ceremony.
“It is always a good day when we get to highlight school, family and community partnerships,” Coleman said. “As parents we all want the same thing for our kids, we want them to have a better life than we did and the way that we provide those opportunities to transform their lives and their future family’s lives is through the power of education.”
Building and growing those partnerships are the purpose of Family Engagement Week.
“Students are more successful when their parents are involved in their education,” Coleman said.
“The future of Kentucky’s economy is in our classrooms today,” she added.
The ceremony was the second annual celebration of Family Engagement Week and next year more schools will be recognized as family friendly schools by the Prichard Committee again.
“Since 1983, the Prichard Committee has worked to study priority issues, inform the public and policy makers about best practices and mobilize citizens, business leaders, families, students, and other stakeholders in a shared mission to move Kentucky to the top tier of all states for education excellence and equity for all children, from their earliest years through postsecondary education,” The Prichard Committee website explains.
“I applaud the parents who take the time to get involved in the children’s education,” Coleman said.
Some schools throughout the Tri-County are hosting events to celebrate Family Engagement Week.
Oak Grove Elementary is having a Thanksgiving Family Reading Night from 5:15-7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Whitley North Elementary is hosting a Family Reading Night from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday with Kentucky’s First Lady Britainy Beshear and Miss Kentucky Hannah Edelen to be special guest readers. They will also unveil a free little library.
