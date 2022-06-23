LAUREL COUNTY — An 18-year-old London woman died Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash that left three others injured.
Jodie Bennett was pronounced dead at the scene of the fatal crash on KY 1394 that occurred around 3:50 p.m.
Laurel County Sheriff’s Investigators report that a white colored Ford SUV traveling westbound on KY 1394 approximately 7 miles north of London left the roadway, crashing through a fence, traveling down an embankment, then rolled and flipped striking another section of fence before coming to rest at final position.
Two occupants were ejected and two entrapped in the vehicle, the press release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office said. Three occupants were transported by medical helicopter to UT Medical Center, one with serious life-threatening injuries and two with serious injuries. One occupant was uninjured.
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reported Laurel Sheriff's Traffic Crash Reconstructionist Lt. Chris Edwards along with Deputy Greg Poynter, Deputy Dustin Saylor and Deputy Travis Napier are investigating the crash.
Other agencies assisting at the scene included: East Bernstadt Fire and Rescue, London Laurel Rescue Squad, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, the Laurel County Coroner's Office, PHI helicopter, and Air Evac helicopter.
