KNOX COUNTY – On Thursday, Kentucky State Police arrested Crit Golden, 18, of Cannon for charges stemming from a fatal collision that occurred on KY South 11 in May 2021.
Golden was charged with manslaughter in the second degree for wantonly operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants and thereafter wrecking said vehicle into the vehicle of the victim, says his indictment.
Golden was also indicted on two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, as the victim’s vehicle had two other passengers in it, as well.
The grand jury also indicted Golden on the charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the intoxicants, first offense; operating a motor vehicle without an operator’s license; and failure of non-owner operator to maintain require automobile insurance.
Trooper Joey Brigmon located Golden at Green Briar Hollow Road and served the indictment warrant.
Golden was lodged into the Knox County Detention Center.
Case is still under investigation by Det. Jake Middleton.
