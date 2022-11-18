Turkey Trot 5K brings hundreds to Williamsburg

Last year’s Turkey Trot had hundreds participate in the annual event. | File photo

WILLIAMSBURG — The 15th annual Turkey Trot in downtown Williamsburg is ready to take off Thanksgiving Day.

The 5k run/walk benefits Williamsburg’s Shop With a Cop program, which gives underprivileged children an opportunity to go out and purchase items on their Christmas wish list.

Every $100 earned allows a child the opportunity to purchase Christmas gifts.

The race begins near Bill Woods Park at 9 a.m.

Medals and homemade desserts will be awarded to top three age group finishers.

To sign up, go to runsignup.com/Race/KY/Williamsburg/TurkeyTrotWilliamsburgKy. Adult registration is $20 and student registration is $15 if you sign up by Nov. 19.

