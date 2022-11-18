WILLIAMSBURG — The 15th annual Turkey Trot in downtown Williamsburg is ready to take off Thanksgiving Day.
The 5k run/walk benefits Williamsburg’s Shop With a Cop program, which gives underprivileged children an opportunity to go out and purchase items on their Christmas wish list.
Every $100 earned allows a child the opportunity to purchase Christmas gifts.
The race begins near Bill Woods Park at 9 a.m.
Medals and homemade desserts will be awarded to top three age group finishers.
To sign up, go to runsignup.com/Race/KY/Williamsburg/TurkeyTrotWilliamsburgKy. Adult registration is $20 and student registration is $15 if you sign up by Nov. 19.
