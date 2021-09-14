CORBIN — As COVID numbers rise and the patient load continues to increase, 15 Kentucky National Guard members arrived at the hospital on Tuesday to assist Baptist Health Corbin.
Although they will not be providing direct care for patients, they will be helping with non-clinical duties like environmental services, patient transport, screening, security, food services, materials management and other duties.
Teresa Cobb, executive director, Baptist Health Corbin stated, “During the patient surge, our staff throughout the hospital are working extra shifts and performing extra tasks to meet the needs of the patients. The assistance of the Kentucky National Guard will help reduce some of their work- load during this difficult time. We offer our sincere thanks to the Kentucky National Guard.”
