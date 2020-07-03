WHITLEY COUNTY — Twelve Whitley County Detention Center inmates are being quarantined out of an abundance of caution after a former contract staff person tested positive for COVID-19.
No one at the Whitley County Detention Center has tested positive as of Friday evening at 6:30 p.m.
Whitley County Health Department Public Health Director Marcy Rein said that Whitley County Jailer Brian Lawson reached out to the health department after learning the individual had tested positive.
That person is not a resident of Whitley County.
Rein said after consulting with Lawson about the timing and circumstances around any potential contact and infection prevention practices at the facility, the health department recommended quarantine of the 12 inmates for a period of time out of an abundance of caution.
The Whitley County Health Department and the jail are continuing to monitor the situation.
