“This is a very exciting time,” the Governor said. “With these life-saving vaccines being administered right now to our front-line workers, the beginning of the end of the coronavirus crisis is in sight.”
“We are also continuing to see fewer cases week over week, with today’s number down from last Wednesday. This is all great news, but it will take time before these modern medical miracles are available to everyone. Until then, we need everyone on Team Kentucky to be patient and vigilant. Continue to mask up, maintain social distance, avoid unnecessary travel and crowds, and practice proper hand washing.”
The first shipments of the vaccine on Monday went to UofL Health in Louisville; The Medical Center at Bowling Green; and Baptist Health Lexington.
On Tuesday, Baptist Health hospitals in Corbin, Louisville and Madisonville; Norton Hospital in Louisville; Pikeville Medical Center, St. Elizabeth Healthcare Edgewood, and University of Kentucky Medical Center received their first deliveries.
“A corner has been turned as we begin vaccinating our heroes who’ve been battling on the front lines of this virus,” said Michael Yungmann, president of Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital on Wednesday. “While it has been a long year, today is a day for celebration. We’re honored to be delivering the first COVID-19 vaccinations in Western Kentucky and to play a role in this historic moment of going on offense against coronavirus.”
There were 2,898 new cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky on Wednesday, well down from the 3,481 reported to state public health officials last Wednesday, making it 230,693, since the first case was reported in March.
Five counties checked in with more than 100 new cases. Jefferson had 352, Fayette 181, Madison 114, Daviess 110 and Pulaski 103. Rounding out the top ten were Warren with 87, Kenton 81, Boone 70, Pike 69, and Wayne 67.
The number of Kentuckians in the hospital rose by five from Tuesday, to 1,793. Of them, 460 are in the ICU, an increase of 22; while 239 are on a ventilator, which is down seven from Tuesday.
Kentucky’s positivity rate on We3dnesday was 8.57%, which is a slight increase from Tuesday’s 8.53%, but down from the 8.58% recorded Monday, which had been the first increase in 10 days.
There were 23 more deaths reported on Wednesday, which brings the pandemic total to 2,262.
The latest victims ranged in age from 61 to 96. Mason, Nelson, and Oldham counties each had three deaths; there were two in Adair, Marion, McCracken, and Pulaski counties; and one apiece in Bell, Daviess, Jefferson, Russell, Taylor, and Todd counties.
Taking a wider view of the pandemic, Johns Hopkins University is reporting there have been 73,969,003 positive cases of COVID-19 around the world, with 1,644,589 deaths. In the United States, they are showing 16,885,623 positive cases, along with 306,363 deaths. New cases in the U. S. on Wednesday were 198,357, with 3,019 new deaths.
To view the full daily report for Kentucky, red zone counties and red zone recommendations, testing locations, the weekly White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky, details on the new guidance for schools and more, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.
Gov. Beshear is expected to hold his next COVID-19 virtual press briefing, which will be the final one of the week Thursday afternoon at 4. It can be viewed on his Facebook and YouTube pages.
